1 Lao Kip =
0.00012361443 Samoan Tala
1 WST = 8,089.67 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.00012361443 Samoan Tala
1 WST = 8,089.67 LAK
LAK
WST
|1 LAK
|0.000123614 WST
|5 LAK
|0.000618072 WST
|10 LAK
|0.00123614 WST
|25 LAK
|0.00309036 WST
|50 LAK
|0.00618072 WST
|100 LAK
|0.0123614 WST
|500 LAK
|0.0618072 WST
|1,000 LAK
|0.123614 WST
|5,000 LAK
|0.618072 WST
|10,000 LAK
|1.23614 WST
1 LAK = 0 WST
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00012707
|0.00013161
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00012306
|0.00012306
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00012515
|0.00012747
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.51%
|0.90%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings