1 Lao Kip =
0.0016443616 Venezuelan Bolívares
1 VES = 608.139 LAK
LAK
VES
|1 LAK
|0.00164436 VES
|5 LAK
|0.00822181 VES
|10 LAK
|0.0164436 VES
|25 LAK
|0.041109 VES
|50 LAK
|0.0822181 VES
|100 LAK
|0.164436 VES
|500 LAK
|0.822181 VES
|1,000 LAK
|1.64436 VES
|5,000 LAK
|8.22181 VES
|10,000 LAK
|16.4436 VES
1 LAK = 0 VES
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0017172
|0.0017249
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0016414
|0.0016414
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0016680
|0.0016923
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.71%
|0.59%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.More Venezuelan Bolívar info
