1 LAK to UZS - Convert Lao Kips to Uzbekistani Sums

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.5662271 Uzbekistani Sums

1 UZS = 1.76608 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Uzbekistani Som conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:26 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Uzbekistani Som

lak
LAK
uzs
UZS
1 LAK0.566227 UZS
5 LAK2.83114 UZS
10 LAK5.66227 UZS
25 LAK14.1557 UZS
50 LAK28.3114 UZS
100 LAK56.6227 UZS
500 LAK283.114 UZS
1,000 LAK566.227 UZS
5,000 LAK2,831.14 UZS
10,000 LAK5,662.27 UZS

Convert Uzbekistani Som to Lao Kip

uzs
UZS
lak
LAK
1 UZS1.76608 LAK
5 UZS8.83038 LAK
10 UZS17.6608 LAK
25 UZS44.1519 LAK
50 UZS88.3038 LAK
100 UZS176.608 LAK
500 UZS883.038 LAK
1,000 UZS1,766.08 LAK
5,000 UZS8,830.38 LAK
10,000 UZS17,660.8 LAK

LAK to UZS Chart

1 LAK = 0 UZS

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Uzbekistani Som stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.589220.60442
Low
0.565900.56590
Average
0.577790.58825
Volatility
0.55%0.56%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
uzs

UZS - Uzbekistani Som

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uzbekistani Som exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistani Sums is UZS. The currency symbol is лв.

More Uzbekistani Som info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings