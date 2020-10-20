1 LAK to UYU - Convert Lao Kips to Uruguayan Pesos

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0018131086 Uruguayan Pesos

1 UYU = 551.539 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Uruguayan Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:51 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Uruguayan Peso

lak
LAK
uyu
UYU
1 LAK0.00181311 UYU
5 LAK0.00906554 UYU
10 LAK0.0181311 UYU
25 LAK0.0453277 UYU
50 LAK0.0906554 UYU
100 LAK0.181311 UYU
500 LAK0.906554 UYU
1,000 LAK1.81311 UYU
5,000 LAK9.06554 UYU
10,000 LAK18.1311 UYU

Convert Uruguayan Peso to Lao Kip

uyu
UYU
lak
LAK
1 UYU551.539 LAK
5 UYU2,757.69 LAK
10 UYU5,515.39 LAK
25 UYU13,788.5 LAK
50 UYU27,576.9 LAK
100 UYU55,153.9 LAK
500 UYU275,769 LAK
1,000 UYU551,539 LAK
5,000 UYU2,757,690 LAK
10,000 UYU5,515,390 LAK

LAK to UYU Chart

1 LAK = 0 UYU

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Uruguayan Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00181990.0018379
Low
0.00177840.0017784
Average
0.00180030.0018027
Volatility
0.60%0.65%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
uyu

UYU - Uruguayan Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uruguayan Peso exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguayan Pesos is UYU. The currency symbol is $U.

More Uruguayan Peso info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings