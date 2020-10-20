1 Lao Kip =
0.0014772538 Taiwan New Dollars
1 TWD = 676.932 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
TWD
|1 LAK
|0.00147725 TWD
|5 LAK
|0.00738627 TWD
|10 LAK
|0.0147725 TWD
|25 LAK
|0.0369313 TWD
|50 LAK
|0.0738627 TWD
|100 LAK
|0.147725 TWD
|500 LAK
|0.738627 TWD
|1,000 LAK
|1.47725 TWD
|5,000 LAK
|7.38627 TWD
|10,000 LAK
|14.7725 TWD
1 LAK = 0 TWD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015073
|0.0015371
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0014672
|0.0014672
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0014850
|0.0015050
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.51%
|0.55%
The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
The currency code for Taiwan New Dollars is TWD. The currency symbol is NT$.
