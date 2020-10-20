1 LAK to TWD - Convert Lao Kips to Taiwan New Dollars

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0014772538 Taiwan New Dollars

1 TWD = 676.932 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Taiwan New Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:50 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Taiwan New Dollar

lak
LAK
twd
TWD
1 LAK0.00147725 TWD
5 LAK0.00738627 TWD
10 LAK0.0147725 TWD
25 LAK0.0369313 TWD
50 LAK0.0738627 TWD
100 LAK0.147725 TWD
500 LAK0.738627 TWD
1,000 LAK1.47725 TWD
5,000 LAK7.38627 TWD
10,000 LAK14.7725 TWD

Convert Taiwan New Dollar to Lao Kip

twd
TWD
lak
LAK
1 TWD676.932 LAK
5 TWD3,384.66 LAK
10 TWD6,769.32 LAK
25 TWD16,923.3 LAK
50 TWD33,846.6 LAK
100 TWD67,693.2 LAK
500 TWD338,466 LAK
1,000 TWD676,932 LAK
5,000 TWD3,384,660 LAK
10,000 TWD6,769,320 LAK

LAK to TWD Chart

1 LAK = 0 TWD

1 Lao Kip to Taiwan New Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00150730.0015371
Low
0.00146720.0014672
Average
0.00148500.0015050
Volatility
0.51%0.55%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

twd

TWD - Taiwan New Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Taiwan New Dollar exchange rate is the TWD to USD rate. The currency code for Taiwan New Dollars is TWD. The currency symbol is NT$.

