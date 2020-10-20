1 Lao Kip =
0.00015780836 Turkmenistani Manats
1 TMT = 6,336.80 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.00015780836 Turkmenistani Manats
1 TMT = 6,336.80 LAK
LAK
TMT
|1 LAK
|0.000157808 TMT
|5 LAK
|0.000789042 TMT
|10 LAK
|0.00157808 TMT
|25 LAK
|0.00394521 TMT
|50 LAK
|0.00789042 TMT
|100 LAK
|0.0157808 TMT
|500 LAK
|0.0789042 TMT
|1,000 LAK
|0.157808 TMT
|5,000 LAK
|0.789042 TMT
|10,000 LAK
|1.57808 TMT
1 LAK = 0 TMT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00016319
|0.00016654
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00015767
|0.00015767
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00016047
|0.00016272
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.54%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMT. The currency symbol is T.More Turkmenistani Manat info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings