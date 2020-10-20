1 LAK to SYP - Convert Lao Kips to Syrian Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.59033785 Syrian Pounds

1 SYP = 1.69395 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Syrian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:50 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Syrian Pound

lak
LAK
syp
SYP
1 LAK0.590338 SYP
5 LAK2.95169 SYP
10 LAK5.90338 SYP
25 LAK14.7584 SYP
50 LAK29.5169 SYP
100 LAK59.0338 SYP
500 LAK295.169 SYP
1,000 LAK590.338 SYP
5,000 LAK2,951.69 SYP
10,000 LAK5,903.38 SYP

Convert Syrian Pound to Lao Kip

syp
SYP
lak
LAK
1 SYP1.69395 LAK
5 SYP8.46973 LAK
10 SYP16.9395 LAK
25 SYP42.3486 LAK
50 SYP84.6973 LAK
100 SYP169.395 LAK
500 SYP846.973 LAK
1,000 SYP1,693.95 LAK
5,000 SYP8,469.73 LAK
10,000 SYP16,939.5 LAK

LAK to SYP Chart

1 LAK = 0 SYP

1 Lao Kip to Syrian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.605580.61983
Low
0.586110.58611
Average
0.595460.60443
Volatility
0.49%0.50%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

syp

SYP - Syrian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Syrian Pound exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syrian Pounds is SYP. The currency symbol is £.

