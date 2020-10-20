1 LAK to SRD - Convert Lao Kips to Surinamese Dollars

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0013802233 Surinamese Dollars

1 SRD = 724.520 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Surinamese Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:24 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Surinamese Dollar

lak
LAK
srd
SRD
1 LAK0.00138022 SRD
5 LAK0.00690112 SRD
10 LAK0.0138022 SRD
25 LAK0.0345056 SRD
50 LAK0.0690112 SRD
100 LAK0.138022 SRD
500 LAK0.690112 SRD
1,000 LAK1.38022 SRD
5,000 LAK6.90112 SRD
10,000 LAK13.8022 SRD

Convert Surinamese Dollar to Lao Kip

srd
SRD
lak
LAK
1 SRD724.52 LAK
5 SRD3,622.6 LAK
10 SRD7,245.2 LAK
25 SRD18,113 LAK
50 SRD36,226 LAK
100 SRD72,452 LAK
500 SRD362,260 LAK
1,000 SRD724,520 LAK
5,000 SRD3,622,600 LAK
10,000 SRD7,245,200 LAK

LAK to SRD Chart

1 LAK = 0 SRD

1 Lao Kip to Surinamese Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00149560.0016578
Low
0.00138120.0013812
Average
0.00143780.0015257
Volatility
1.60%1.89%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

srd

SRD - Surinamese Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Dollar exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Dollars is SRD. The currency symbol is $.

