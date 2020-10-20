1 Lao Kip =
0.0013802233 Surinamese Dollars
1 SRD = 724.520 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.0013802233 Surinamese Dollars
1 SRD = 724.520 LAK
LAK
SRD
|1 LAK
|0.00138022 SRD
|5 LAK
|0.00690112 SRD
|10 LAK
|0.0138022 SRD
|25 LAK
|0.0345056 SRD
|50 LAK
|0.0690112 SRD
|100 LAK
|0.138022 SRD
|500 LAK
|0.690112 SRD
|1,000 LAK
|1.38022 SRD
|5,000 LAK
|6.90112 SRD
|10,000 LAK
|13.8022 SRD
1 LAK = 0 SRD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0014956
|0.0016578
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0013812
|0.0013812
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0014378
|0.0015257
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.60%
|1.89%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Dollar exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Dollars is SRD. The currency symbol is $.More Surinamese Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings