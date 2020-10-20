1 Lao Kip =
0.000035372093 Saint Helenian Pounds
1 SHP = 28,270.9 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
SHP
|1 LAK
|0.0000353721 SHP
|5 LAK
|0.00017686 SHP
|10 LAK
|0.000353721 SHP
|25 LAK
|0.000884302 SHP
|50 LAK
|0.0017686 SHP
|100 LAK
|0.00353721 SHP
|500 LAK
|0.017686 SHP
|1,000 LAK
|0.0353721 SHP
|5,000 LAK
|0.17686 SHP
|10,000 LAK
|0.353721 SHP
1 LAK = 0 SHP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000036548
|0.000038048
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000035402
|0.000035402
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000036064
|0.000036842
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.50%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saint Helenian Pound exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helenian Pounds is SHP. The currency symbol is £.More Saint Helenian Pound info
