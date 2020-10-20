1 LAK to SHP - Convert Lao Kips to Saint Helenian Pounds

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000035372093 Saint Helenian Pounds

1 SHP = 28,270.9 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Saint Helenian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:24 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Saint Helenian Pound

lak
LAK
shp
SHP
1 LAK0.0000353721 SHP
5 LAK0.00017686 SHP
10 LAK0.000353721 SHP
25 LAK0.000884302 SHP
50 LAK0.0017686 SHP
100 LAK0.00353721 SHP
500 LAK0.017686 SHP
1,000 LAK0.0353721 SHP
5,000 LAK0.17686 SHP
10,000 LAK0.353721 SHP

Convert Saint Helenian Pound to Lao Kip

shp
SHP
lak
LAK
1 SHP28,270.9 LAK
5 SHP141,354 LAK
10 SHP282,709 LAK
25 SHP706,772 LAK
50 SHP1,413,540 LAK
100 SHP2,827,090 LAK
500 SHP14,135,400 LAK
1,000 SHP28,270,900 LAK
5,000 SHP141,354,000 LAK
10,000 SHP282,709,000 LAK

LAK to SHP Chart

1 LAK = 0 SHP

1 Lao Kip to Saint Helenian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000365480.000038048
Low
0.0000354020.000035402
Average
0.0000360640.000036842
Volatility
0.50%0.58%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

shp

SHP - Saint Helenian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saint Helenian Pound exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helenian Pounds is SHP. The currency symbol is £.

