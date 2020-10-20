1 Lao Kip =
0.000061075936 Singapore Dollars
1 SGD = 16,373.1 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
SGD
|1 LAK
|0.0000610759 SGD
|5 LAK
|0.00030538 SGD
|10 LAK
|0.000610759 SGD
|25 LAK
|0.0015269 SGD
|50 LAK
|0.0030538 SGD
|100 LAK
|0.00610759 SGD
|500 LAK
|0.030538 SGD
|1,000 LAK
|0.0610759 SGD
|5,000 LAK
|0.30538 SGD
|10,000 LAK
|0.610759 SGD
1 LAK = 0 SGD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000063142
|0.000064496
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000061219
|0.000061219
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000062048
|0.000062966
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Singapore Dollar exchange rate is the SGD to USD rate. The currency code for Singapore Dollars is SGD. The currency symbol is S$.
