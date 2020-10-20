1 Lao Kip =
0.0006200989 Seychellois Rupees
1 SCR = 1,612.65 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
SCR
|1 LAK
|0.000620099 SCR
|5 LAK
|0.00310049 SCR
|10 LAK
|0.00620099 SCR
|25 LAK
|0.0155025 SCR
|50 LAK
|0.0310049 SCR
|100 LAK
|0.0620099 SCR
|500 LAK
|0.310049 SCR
|1,000 LAK
|0.620099 SCR
|5,000 LAK
|3.10049 SCR
|10,000 LAK
|6.20099 SCR
1 LAK = 0 SCR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00068303
|0.00069119
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00061887
|0.00061887
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00064151
|0.00064506
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.32%
|3.69%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seychellois Rupee exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychellois Rupees is SCR. The currency symbol is ₨.More Seychellois Rupee info
