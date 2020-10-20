1 LAK to PTE - Convert Lao Kips to Portuguese Escudos

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0083866046 Portuguese Escudos

1 PTE = 119.238 LAK

PTE replaced by EUR

Lao Kip to Portuguese Escudo conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:23 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Portuguese Escudo

lak
LAK
pte
PTE
1 LAK0.0083866 PTE
5 LAK0.041933 PTE
10 LAK0.083866 PTE
25 LAK0.209665 PTE
50 LAK0.41933 PTE
100 LAK0.83866 PTE
500 LAK4.1933 PTE
1,000 LAK8.3866 PTE
5,000 LAK41.933 PTE
10,000 LAK83.866 PTE

Convert Portuguese Escudo to Lao Kip

pte
PTE
lak
LAK
1 PTE119.238 LAK
5 PTE596.189 LAK
10 PTE1,192.38 LAK
25 PTE2,980.94 LAK
50 PTE5,961.89 LAK
100 PTE11,923.8 LAK
500 PTE59,618.9 LAK
1,000 PTE119,238 LAK
5,000 PTE596,189 LAK
10,000 PTE1,192,380 LAK

LAK to PTE Chart

1 LAK = 0 PTE

1 Lao Kip to Portuguese Escudo stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000432060.000044530
Low
0.0000418190.000041819
Average
0.0000425930.000043188
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

pte

PTE - Portuguese Escudo

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Portuguese Escudo exchange rate is the PTE to USD rate. The currency code for Portuguese Escudos is PTE.

