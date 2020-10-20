1 LAK to NOK - Convert Lao Kips to Norwegian Kroner

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00047917803 Norwegian Kroner

1 NOK = 2,086.91 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Norwegian Krone conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:47 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Norwegian Krone

lak
LAK
nok
NOK
1 LAK0.000479178 NOK
5 LAK0.00239589 NOK
10 LAK0.00479178 NOK
25 LAK0.0119795 NOK
50 LAK0.0239589 NOK
100 LAK0.0479178 NOK
500 LAK0.239589 NOK
1,000 LAK0.479178 NOK
5,000 LAK2.39589 NOK
10,000 LAK4.79178 NOK

Convert Norwegian Krone to Lao Kip

nok
NOK
lak
LAK
1 NOK2,086.91 LAK
5 NOK10,434.5 LAK
10 NOK20,869.1 LAK
25 NOK52,172.7 LAK
50 NOK104,345 LAK
100 NOK208,691 LAK
500 NOK1,043,450 LAK
1,000 NOK2,086,910 LAK
5,000 NOK10,434,500 LAK
10,000 NOK20,869,100 LAK

LAK to NOK Chart

1 LAK = 0 NOK

1 Lao Kip to Norwegian Krone stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000497950.00052327
Low
0.000476270.00047627
Average
0.000486690.00049974
Volatility
0.74%0.71%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

nok

NOK - Norwegian Krone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Norwegian Krone exchange rate is the NOK to USD rate. The currency code for Norwegian Kroner is NOK. The currency symbol is kr.

