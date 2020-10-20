1 Lao Kip =
0.00047917803 Norwegian Kroner
1 NOK = 2,086.91 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
NOK
|1 LAK
|0.000479178 NOK
|5 LAK
|0.00239589 NOK
|10 LAK
|0.00479178 NOK
|25 LAK
|0.0119795 NOK
|50 LAK
|0.0239589 NOK
|100 LAK
|0.0479178 NOK
|500 LAK
|0.239589 NOK
|1,000 LAK
|0.479178 NOK
|5,000 LAK
|2.39589 NOK
|10,000 LAK
|4.79178 NOK
1 LAK = 0 NOK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00049795
|0.00052327
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00047627
|0.00047627
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00048669
|0.00049974
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.74%
|0.71%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Norwegian Krone exchange rate is the NOK to USD rate. The currency code for Norwegian Kroner is NOK. The currency symbol is kr.More Norwegian Krone info
