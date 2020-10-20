1 Lao Kip =
0.0016674972 Nicaraguan Cordobas
1 NIO = 599.701 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.0016674972 Nicaraguan Cordobas
1 NIO = 599.701 LAK
LAK
NIO
|1 LAK
|0.0016675 NIO
|5 LAK
|0.00833749 NIO
|10 LAK
|0.016675 NIO
|25 LAK
|0.0416874 NIO
|50 LAK
|0.0833749 NIO
|100 LAK
|0.16675 NIO
|500 LAK
|0.833749 NIO
|1,000 LAK
|1.6675 NIO
|5,000 LAK
|8.33749 NIO
|10,000 LAK
|16.675 NIO
1 LAK = 0 NIO
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0017140
|0.0017731
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0016537
|0.0016537
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0016844
|0.0017099
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.55%
|0.65%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nicaraguan Cordoba exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaraguan Cordobas is NIO. The currency symbol is C$.More Nicaraguan Cordoba info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings