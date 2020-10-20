1 Lao Kip =
0.0029004856 Mozambican Meticais
1 MZN = 344.770 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.0029004856 Mozambican Meticais
1 MZN = 344.770 LAK
LAK
MZN
|1 LAK
|0.00290049 MZN
|5 LAK
|0.0145024 MZN
|10 LAK
|0.0290049 MZN
|25 LAK
|0.0725121 MZN
|50 LAK
|0.145024 MZN
|100 LAK
|0.290049 MZN
|500 LAK
|1.45024 MZN
|1,000 LAK
|2.90049 MZN
|5,000 LAK
|14.5024 MZN
|10,000 LAK
|29.0049 MZN
1 LAK = 0 MZN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0029642
|0.0030591
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0028726
|0.0028726
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0029179
|0.0029647
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.47%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambican Metical exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambican Meticais is MZN. The currency symbol is MT.More Mozambican Metical info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings