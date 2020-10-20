1 LAK to MUR - Convert Lao Kips to Mauritian Rupees

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0021357502 Mauritian Rupees

1 MUR = 468.220 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Lao Kip to Mauritian Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:47 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Mauritian Rupee

lak
LAK
mur
MUR
1 LAK0.00213575 MUR
5 LAK0.0106788 MUR
10 LAK0.0213575 MUR
25 LAK0.0533938 MUR
50 LAK0.106788 MUR
100 LAK0.213575 MUR
500 LAK1.06788 MUR
1,000 LAK2.13575 MUR
5,000 LAK10.6788 MUR
10,000 LAK21.3575 MUR

Convert Mauritian Rupee to Lao Kip

mur
MUR
lak
LAK
1 MUR468.22 LAK
5 MUR2,341.1 LAK
10 MUR4,682.2 LAK
25 MUR11,705.5 LAK
50 MUR23,411 LAK
100 MUR46,822 LAK
500 MUR234,110 LAK
1,000 MUR468,220 LAK
5,000 MUR2,341,100 LAK
10,000 MUR4,682,200 LAK

LAK to MUR Chart

1 LAK = 0 MUR

1 Lao Kip to Mauritian Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00217070.0022404
Low
0.00211320.0021132
Average
0.00213660.0021564
Volatility
0.81%0.70%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

mur

MUR - Mauritian Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritian Rupees is MUR. The currency symbol is ₨.

