1 LAK to MRU - Convert Lao Kips to Mauritanian Ouguiyas

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0017863414 Mauritanian Ouguiyas

1 MRU = 559.803 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Mauritanian Ouguiya conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:22 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Mauritanian Ouguiya

lak
LAK
mru
MRU
1 LAK0.00178634 MRU
5 LAK0.00893171 MRU
10 LAK0.0178634 MRU
25 LAK0.0446585 MRU
50 LAK0.0893171 MRU
100 LAK0.178634 MRU
500 LAK0.893171 MRU
1,000 LAK1.78634 MRU
5,000 LAK8.93171 MRU
10,000 LAK17.8634 MRU

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Lao Kip

mru
MRU
lak
LAK
1 MRU559.803 LAK
5 MRU2,799.02 LAK
10 MRU5,598.03 LAK
25 MRU13,995.1 LAK
50 MRU27,990.2 LAK
100 MRU55,980.3 LAK
500 MRU279,902 LAK
1,000 MRU559,803 LAK
5,000 MRU2,799,020 LAK
10,000 MRU5,598,030 LAK

LAK to MRU Chart

1 LAK = 0 MRU

1 Lao Kip to Mauritanian Ouguiya stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00184050.0019143
Low
0.00177770.0017777
Average
0.00180540.0018409
Volatility
0.64%0.73%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

mru

MRU - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRU. The currency symbol is UM.

