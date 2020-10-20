1 Lao Kip =
0.0025908625 Macedonian Denars
1 MKD = 385.972 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.0025908625 Macedonian Denars
1 MKD = 385.972 LAK
LAK
MKD
|1 LAK
|0.00259086 MKD
|5 LAK
|0.0129543 MKD
|10 LAK
|0.0259086 MKD
|25 LAK
|0.0647716 MKD
|50 LAK
|0.129543 MKD
|100 LAK
|0.259086 MKD
|500 LAK
|1.29543 MKD
|1,000 LAK
|2.59086 MKD
|5,000 LAK
|12.9543 MKD
|10,000 LAK
|25.9086 MKD
1 LAK = 0 MKD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0026598
|0.0027350
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0025741
|0.0025741
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0026227
|0.0026590
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.55%
|0.55%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macedonian Denar exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonian Denars is MKD. The currency symbol is ден.More Macedonian Denar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings