1 LAK to LUF - Convert Lao Kips to Luxembourg Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.001686095 Luxembourg Francs

1 LUF = 593.086 LAK

LUF replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Luxembourg Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:22 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Luxembourg Franc

lak
LAK
luf
LUF
1 LAK0.0016861 LUF
5 LAK0.00843048 LUF
10 LAK0.016861 LUF
25 LAK0.0421524 LUF
50 LAK0.0843048 LUF
100 LAK0.16861 LUF
500 LAK0.843048 LUF
1,000 LAK1.6861 LUF
5,000 LAK8.43048 LUF
10,000 LAK16.861 LUF

Convert Luxembourg Franc to Lao Kip

luf
LUF
lak
LAK
1 LUF593.086 LAK
5 LUF2,965.43 LAK
10 LUF5,930.86 LAK
25 LUF14,827.2 LAK
50 LUF29,654.3 LAK
100 LUF59,308.6 LAK
500 LUF296,543 LAK
1,000 LUF593,086 LAK
5,000 LUF2,965,430 LAK
10,000 LUF5,930,860 LAK

LAK to LUF Chart

1 LAK = 0 LUF

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Luxembourg Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000432060.000044530
Low
0.0000418190.000041819
Average
0.0000425930.000043188
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
luf

LUF - Luxembourg Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luxembourg Franc exchange rate is the LUF to USD rate. The currency code for Luxembourg Francs is LUF.

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings