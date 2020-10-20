1 Lao Kip =
0.001686095 Luxembourg Francs
1 LUF = 593.086 LAK
LUF replaced by EUR
LAK
LUF
|1 LAK
|0.0016861 LUF
|5 LAK
|0.00843048 LUF
|10 LAK
|0.016861 LUF
|25 LAK
|0.0421524 LUF
|50 LAK
|0.0843048 LUF
|100 LAK
|0.16861 LUF
|500 LAK
|0.843048 LUF
|1,000 LAK
|1.6861 LUF
|5,000 LAK
|8.43048 LUF
|10,000 LAK
|16.861 LUF
1 LAK = 0 LUF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000043206
|0.000044530
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000041819
|0.000041819
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000042593
|0.000043188
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luxembourg Franc exchange rate is the LUF to USD rate. The currency code for Luxembourg Francs is LUF.
