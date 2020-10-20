1 LAK to LSL - Convert Lao Kips to Basotho Maloti

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00083038803 Basotho Maloti

1 LSL = 1,204.26 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Basotho Loti conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:21 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Basotho Loti

lak
LAK
lsl
LSL
1 LAK0.000830388 LSL
5 LAK0.00415194 LSL
10 LAK0.00830388 LSL
25 LAK0.0207597 LSL
50 LAK0.0415194 LSL
100 LAK0.0830388 LSL
500 LAK0.415194 LSL
1,000 LAK0.830388 LSL
5,000 LAK4.15194 LSL
10,000 LAK8.30388 LSL

Convert Basotho Loti to Lao Kip

lsl
LSL
lak
LAK
1 LSL1,204.26 LAK
5 LSL6,021.28 LAK
10 LSL12,042.6 LAK
25 LSL30,106.4 LAK
50 LSL60,212.8 LAK
100 LSL120,426 LAK
500 LSL602,128 LAK
1,000 LSL1,204,260 LAK
5,000 LSL6,021,280 LAK
10,000 LSL12,042,600 LAK

LAK to LSL Chart

1 LAK = 0 LSL

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Basotho Loti stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000883080.00090039
Low
0.000817050.00081705
Average
0.000842340.00086259
Volatility
0.89%0.85%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
lsl

LSL - Basotho Loti

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Basotho Loti exchange rate is the LSL to USD rate. The currency code for Basotho Maloti is LSL. The currency symbol is M.

More Basotho Loti info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings