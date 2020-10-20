1 Lao Kip =
0.0087541639 Liberian Dollars
1 LRD = 114.231 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
LRD
|1 LAK
|0.00875416 LRD
|5 LAK
|0.0437708 LRD
|10 LAK
|0.0875416 LRD
|25 LAK
|0.218854 LRD
|50 LAK
|0.437708 LRD
|100 LAK
|0.875416 LRD
|500 LAK
|4.37708 LRD
|1,000 LAK
|8.75416 LRD
|5,000 LAK
|43.7708 LRD
|10,000 LAK
|87.5416 LRD
1 LAK = 0 LRD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0090468
|0.0092087
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0087668
|0.0087668
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0088977
|0.0090025
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.55%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Liberian Dollar exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberian Dollars is LRD. The currency symbol is $.More Liberian Dollar info
