1 LAK to LKR - Convert Lao Kips to Sri Lankan Rupees

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.013699749 Sri Lankan Rupees

1 LKR = 72.9940 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Sri Lankan Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:25 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Sri Lankan Rupee

lak
LAK
lkr
LKR
1 LAK0.0136997 LKR
5 LAK0.0684987 LKR
10 LAK0.136997 LKR
25 LAK0.342494 LKR
50 LAK0.684987 LKR
100 LAK1.36997 LKR
500 LAK6.84987 LKR
1,000 LAK13.6997 LKR
5,000 LAK68.4987 LKR
10,000 LAK136.997 LKR

Convert Sri Lankan Rupee to Lao Kip

lkr
LKR
lak
LAK
1 LKR72.994 LAK
5 LKR364.97 LAK
10 LKR729.94 LAK
25 LKR1,824.85 LAK
50 LKR3,649.7 LAK
100 LKR7,299.4 LAK
500 LKR36,497 LAK
1,000 LKR72,994 LAK
5,000 LKR364,970 LAK
10,000 LKR729,940 LAK

LAK to LKR Chart

1 LAK = 0 LKR

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Sri Lankan Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0141310.014230
Low
0.0137340.013734
Average
0.0139390.013993
Volatility
0.58%0.54%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

lkr

LKR - Sri Lankan Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sri Lankan Rupee exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lankan Rupees is LKR. The currency symbol is ₨.

