1 LAK to LBP - Convert Lao Kips to Lebanese Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Lao Kip =

4.1459954 Lebanese Pounds

1 LBP = 0.241197 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Lebanese Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:45 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Lebanese Pound

lak
LAK
lbp
LBP
1 LAK4.146 LBP
5 LAK20.73 LBP
10 LAK41.46 LBP
25 LAK103.65 LBP
50 LAK207.3 LBP
100 LAK414.6 LBP
500 LAK2,073 LBP
1,000 LAK4,146 LBP
5,000 LAK20,730 LBP
10,000 LAK41,460 LBP

Convert Lebanese Pound to Lao Kip

lbp
LBP
lak
LAK
1 LBP0.241197 LAK
5 LBP1.20598 LAK
10 LBP2.41197 LAK
25 LBP6.02992 LAK
50 LBP12.0598 LAK
100 LBP24.1197 LAK
500 LBP120.598 LAK
1,000 LBP241.197 LAK
5,000 LBP1,205.98 LAK
10,000 LBP2,411.97 LAK

LAK to LBP Chart

1 LAK = 0 LBP



1 Lao Kip to Lebanese Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
4.23684.3758
Low
4.07024.0702
Average
4.15924.2250
Volatility
1.04%1.07%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

lbp

LBP - Lebanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lebanese Pound exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanese Pounds is LBP. The currency symbol is £.


