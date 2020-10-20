1 LAK to KGS - Convert Lao Kips to Kyrgyzstani Soms

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0038875535 Kyrgyzstani Soms

1 KGS = 257.231 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Kyrgyzstani Som conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:21 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Kyrgyzstani Som

lak
LAK
kgs
KGS
1 LAK0.00388755 KGS
5 LAK0.0194378 KGS
10 LAK0.0388755 KGS
25 LAK0.0971888 KGS
50 LAK0.194378 KGS
100 LAK0.388755 KGS
500 LAK1.94378 KGS
1,000 LAK3.88755 KGS
5,000 LAK19.4378 KGS
10,000 LAK38.8755 KGS

Convert Kyrgyzstani Som to Lao Kip

kgs
KGS
lak
LAK
1 KGS257.231 LAK
5 KGS1,286.16 LAK
10 KGS2,572.31 LAK
25 KGS6,430.78 LAK
50 KGS12,861.6 LAK
100 KGS25,723.1 LAK
500 KGS128,616 LAK
1,000 KGS257,231 LAK
5,000 KGS1,286,160 LAK
10,000 KGS2,572,310 LAK

LAK to KGS Chart

1 LAK = 0 KGS

1 Lao Kip to Kyrgyzstani Som stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00407780.0042486
Low
0.00388380.0038838
Average
0.00398640.0040939
Volatility
0.48%0.50%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

kgs

KGS - Kyrgyzstani Som

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kyrgyzstani Som exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstani Soms is KGS. The currency symbol is лв.

