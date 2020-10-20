1 Lao Kip =
0.0058605321 Kenyan Shillings
1 KES = 170.633 LAK
date 2020-10-20
1 Lao Kip =
LAK
KES
|1 LAK
|0.00586053 KES
|5 LAK
|0.0293027 KES
|10 LAK
|0.0586053 KES
|25 LAK
|0.146513 KES
|50 LAK
|0.293027 KES
|100 LAK
|0.586053 KES
|500 LAK
|2.93027 KES
|1,000 LAK
|5.86053 KES
|5,000 LAK
|29.3027 KES
|10,000 LAK
|58.6053 KES
1 LAK = 0 KES
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0061013
|0.0063598
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0058031
|0.0058031
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0059169
|0.0060914
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.83%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kenyan Shilling exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenyan Shillings is KES. The currency symbol is KSh.More Kenyan Shilling info
