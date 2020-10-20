1 LAK to ISK - Convert Lao Kips to Icelandic Kronur

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0062712944 Icelandic Kronur

1 ISK = 159.457 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Icelandic Krona conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:44 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Icelandic Krona

lak
LAK
isk
ISK
1 LAK0.00627129 ISK
5 LAK0.0313565 ISK
10 LAK0.0627129 ISK
25 LAK0.156782 ISK
50 LAK0.313565 ISK
100 LAK0.627129 ISK
500 LAK3.13565 ISK
1,000 LAK6.27129 ISK
5,000 LAK31.3565 ISK
10,000 LAK62.7129 ISK

Convert Icelandic Krona to Lao Kip

isk
ISK
lak
LAK
1 ISK159.457 LAK
5 ISK797.284 LAK
10 ISK1,594.57 LAK
25 ISK3,986.42 LAK
50 ISK7,972.84 LAK
100 ISK15,945.7 LAK
500 ISK79,728.4 LAK
1,000 ISK159,457 LAK
5,000 ISK797,284 LAK
10,000 ISK1,594,570 LAK

LAK to ISK Chart

1 LAK = 0 ISK

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Icelandic Krona stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00645130.0067110
Low
0.00623540.0062354
Average
0.00635760.0064735
Volatility
0.58%0.58%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
isk

ISK - Icelandic Krona

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Icelandic Krona exchange rate is the ISK to USD rate. The currency code for Icelandic Kronur is ISK. The currency symbol is kr.

More Icelandic Krona info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings