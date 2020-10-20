1 Lao Kip =
0.000035396198 Isle of Man Pounds
1 IMP = 28,251.6 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
IMP
|1 LAK
|0.0000353962 IMP
|5 LAK
|0.000176981 IMP
|10 LAK
|0.000353962 IMP
|25 LAK
|0.000884905 IMP
|50 LAK
|0.00176981 IMP
|100 LAK
|0.00353962 IMP
|500 LAK
|0.0176981 IMP
|1,000 LAK
|0.0353962 IMP
|5,000 LAK
|0.176981 IMP
|10,000 LAK
|0.353962 IMP
1 LAK = 0 IMP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000036548
|0.000038048
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000035402
|0.000035402
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000036064
|0.000036842
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.50%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Isle of Man Pound exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pounds is IMP. The currency symbol is £.More Isle of Man Pound info
