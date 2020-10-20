1 Lao Kip =
0.006007095 Haitian Gourdes
1 HTG = 166.470 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
HTG
|1 LAK
|0.00600709 HTG
|5 LAK
|0.0300355 HTG
|10 LAK
|0.0600709 HTG
|25 LAK
|0.150177 HTG
|50 LAK
|0.300355 HTG
|100 LAK
|0.600709 HTG
|500 LAK
|3.00355 HTG
|1,000 LAK
|6.00709 HTG
|5,000 LAK
|30.0355 HTG
|10,000 LAK
|60.0709 HTG
1 LAK = 0 HTG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0062257
|0.0063436
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0059738
|0.0059738
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0060911
|0.0061824
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.96%
|0.88%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Haitian Gourde exchange rate is the HTG to USD rate. The currency code for Haitian Gourdes is HTG. The currency symbol is G.More Haitian Gourde info
