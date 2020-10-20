1 LAK to GNF - Convert Lao Kips to Guinean Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.38773913 Guinean Francs

1 GNF = 2.57905 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Guinean Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:20 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Guinean Franc

lak
LAK
gnf
GNF
1 LAK0.387739 GNF
5 LAK1.9387 GNF
10 LAK3.87739 GNF
25 LAK9.69348 GNF
50 LAK19.387 GNF
100 LAK38.7739 GNF
500 LAK193.87 GNF
1,000 LAK387.739 GNF
5,000 LAK1,938.7 GNF
10,000 LAK3,877.39 GNF

Convert Guinean Franc to Lao Kip

gnf
GNF
lak
LAK
1 GNF2.57905 LAK
5 GNF12.8953 LAK
10 GNF25.7905 LAK
25 GNF64.4763 LAK
50 GNF128.953 LAK
100 GNF257.905 LAK
500 GNF1,289.53 LAK
1,000 GNF2,579.05 LAK
5,000 GNF12,895.3 LAK
10,000 GNF25,790.5 LAK

LAK to GNF Chart

1 LAK = 0 GNF

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Guinean Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.401110.40955
Low
0.386740.38674
Average
0.393720.39934
Volatility
0.80%0.65%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
gnf

GNF - Guinean Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guinean Franc exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinean Francs is GNF. The currency symbol is FG.

More Guinean Franc info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings