1 Lao Kip =
0.38773913 Guinean Francs
1 GNF = 2.57905 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
GNF
|1 LAK
|0.387739 GNF
|5 LAK
|1.9387 GNF
|10 LAK
|3.87739 GNF
|25 LAK
|9.69348 GNF
|50 LAK
|19.387 GNF
|100 LAK
|38.7739 GNF
|500 LAK
|193.87 GNF
|1,000 LAK
|387.739 GNF
|5,000 LAK
|1,938.7 GNF
|10,000 LAK
|3,877.39 GNF
1 LAK = 0 GNF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.40111
|0.40955
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.38674
|0.38674
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.39372
|0.39934
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.80%
|0.65%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guinean Franc exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinean Francs is GNF. The currency symbol is FG.More Guinean Franc info
