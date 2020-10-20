1 LAK to GEL - Convert Lao Kips to Georgian Lari

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0001266728 Georgian Lari

1 GEL = 7,894.35 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Georgian Lari conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:43 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Georgian Lari

lak
LAK
gel
GEL
1 LAK0.000126673 GEL
5 LAK0.000633364 GEL
10 LAK0.00126673 GEL
25 LAK0.00316682 GEL
50 LAK0.00633364 GEL
100 LAK0.0126673 GEL
500 LAK0.0633364 GEL
1,000 LAK0.126673 GEL
5,000 LAK0.633364 GEL
10,000 LAK1.26673 GEL

Convert Georgian Lari to Lao Kip

gel
GEL
lak
LAK
1 GEL7,894.35 LAK
5 GEL39,471.8 LAK
10 GEL78,943.5 LAK
25 GEL197,359 LAK
50 GEL394,718 LAK
100 GEL789,435 LAK
500 GEL3,947,180 LAK
1,000 GEL7,894,350 LAK
5,000 GEL39,471,800 LAK
10,000 GEL78,943,500 LAK

LAK to GEL Chart

1 LAK = 0 GEL

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Georgian Lari stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000133050.00013305
Low
0.000126040.00012430
Average
0.000129450.00012756
Volatility
0.85%0.73%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
gel

GEL - Georgian Lari

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Georgian Lari exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgian Lari is GEL. The currency symbol is ₾.

More Georgian Lari info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings