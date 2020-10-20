1 LAK to ESP - Convert Lao Kips to Spanish Pesetas

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0069651977 Spanish Pesetas

1 ESP = 143.571 LAK

ESP replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Spanish Peseta conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:19 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Spanish Peseta

lak
LAK
esp
ESP
1 LAK0.0069652 ESP
5 LAK0.034826 ESP
10 LAK0.069652 ESP
25 LAK0.17413 ESP
50 LAK0.34826 ESP
100 LAK0.69652 ESP
500 LAK3.4826 ESP
1,000 LAK6.9652 ESP
5,000 LAK34.826 ESP
10,000 LAK69.652 ESP

Convert Spanish Peseta to Lao Kip

esp
ESP
lak
LAK
1 ESP143.571 LAK
5 ESP717.855 LAK
10 ESP1,435.71 LAK
25 ESP3,589.27 LAK
50 ESP7,178.55 LAK
100 ESP14,357.1 LAK
500 ESP71,785.5 LAK
1,000 ESP143,571 LAK
5,000 ESP717,855 LAK
10,000 ESP1,435,710 LAK

LAK to ESP Chart

1 LAK = 0 ESP

1 Lao Kip to Spanish Peseta stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000432060.000044530
Low
0.0000418190.000041819
Average
0.0000425930.000043188
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

esp

ESP - Spanish Peseta

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Spanish Peseta exchange rate is the ESP to USD rate. The currency code for Spanish Pesetas is ESP.

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

