1 Lao Kip =
0.000007625356293 Polkadot
1 DOT = 131,141 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
DOT
|1 LAK
|0.00000762536 DOT
|5 LAK
|0.0000381268 DOT
|10 LAK
|0.0000762536 DOT
|25 LAK
|0.000190634 DOT
|50 LAK
|0.000381268 DOT
|100 LAK
|0.000762536 DOT
|500 LAK
|0.00381268 DOT
|1,000 LAK
|0.00762536 DOT
|5,000 LAK
|0.0381268 DOT
|10,000 LAK
|0.0762536 DOT
1 LAK = 0 DOT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000081219
|0.0000081219
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000064246
|0.0000052095
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0000073406
|0.0000068014
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.48%
|3.81%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polkadot exchange rate is the DOT to USD rate. The currency code for Polkadot is DOT.More Polkadot info
