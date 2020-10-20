1 Lao Kip =
0.00008184081 German Deutsche Marks
1 DEM = 12,218.8 LAK
DEM replaced by EUR
|1 LAK
|0.0000818408 DEM
|5 LAK
|0.000409204 DEM
|10 LAK
|0.000818408 DEM
|25 LAK
|0.00204602 DEM
|50 LAK
|0.00409204 DEM
|100 LAK
|0.00818408 DEM
|500 LAK
|0.0409204 DEM
|1,000 LAK
|0.0818408 DEM
|5,000 LAK
|0.409204 DEM
|10,000 LAK
|0.818408 DEM
1 LAK = 0 DEM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000043206
|0.000044530
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000041819
|0.000041819
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000042593
|0.000043188
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular German Deutsche Mark exchange rate is the DEM to USD rate. The currency code for German Deutsche Marks is DEM.
