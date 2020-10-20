1 LAK to CYP - Convert Lao Kips to Cypriot Pounds

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000024490522 Cypriot Pounds

1 CYP = 40,832.1 LAK

CYP replaced by EUR

Lao Kip to Cypriot Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:18 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Cypriot Pound

lak
LAK
cyp
CYP
1 LAK0.0000244905 CYP
5 LAK0.000122453 CYP
10 LAK0.000244905 CYP
25 LAK0.000612263 CYP
50 LAK0.00122453 CYP
100 LAK0.00244905 CYP
500 LAK0.0122453 CYP
1,000 LAK0.0244905 CYP
5,000 LAK0.122453 CYP
10,000 LAK0.244905 CYP

Convert Cypriot Pound to Lao Kip

cyp
CYP
lak
LAK
1 CYP40,832.1 LAK
5 CYP204,161 LAK
10 CYP408,321 LAK
25 CYP1,020,800 LAK
50 CYP2,041,610 LAK
100 CYP4,083,210 LAK
500 CYP20,416,100 LAK
1,000 CYP40,832,100 LAK
5,000 CYP204,161,000 LAK
10,000 CYP408,321,000 LAK

LAK to CYP Chart

1 LAK = 0 CYP

1 Lao Kip to Cypriot Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000432060.000044530
Low
0.0000418190.000041819
Average
0.0000425930.000043188
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

cyp

CYP - Cypriot Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cypriot Pound exchange rate is the CYP to USD rate. The currency code for Cypriot Pounds is CYP.

, ratings