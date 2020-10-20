1 LAK to CNH - Convert Lao Kips to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00033073724 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

1 CNH = 3,023.55 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:40 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

1 LAK0.000330737 CNH
5 LAK0.00165369 CNH
10 LAK0.00330737 CNH
25 LAK0.00826843 CNH
50 LAK0.0165369 CNH
100 LAK0.0330737 CNH
500 LAK0.165369 CNH
1,000 LAK0.330737 CNH
5,000 LAK1.65369 CNH
10,000 LAK3.30737 CNH

Convert Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore to Lao Kip

1 CNH3,023.55 LAK
5 CNH15,117.7 LAK
10 CNH30,235.5 LAK
25 CNH75,588.7 LAK
50 CNH151,177 LAK
100 CNH302,355 LAK
500 CNH1,511,770 LAK
1,000 CNH3,023,550 LAK
5,000 CNH15,117,700 LAK
10,000 CNH30,235,500 LAK

LAK to CNH Chart

1 LAK = 0 CNH

1 Lao Kip to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000338020.00034585
Low
0.000329310.00032931
Average
0.000333400.00033738
Volatility
0.49%0.51%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

cnh

CNH - Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore exchange rate is the CNH to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore is CNH. The currency symbol is ¥.

