1 Lao Kip =
0.000090993322 Belizean Dollars
1 BZD = 10,989.8 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
BZD
|1 LAK
|0.0000909933 BZD
|5 LAK
|0.000454967 BZD
|10 LAK
|0.000909933 BZD
|25 LAK
|0.00227483 BZD
|50 LAK
|0.00454967 BZD
|100 LAK
|0.00909933 BZD
|500 LAK
|0.0454967 BZD
|1,000 LAK
|0.0909933 BZD
|5,000 LAK
|0.454967 BZD
|10,000 LAK
|0.909933 BZD
1 LAK = 0 BZD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000094291
|0.000096497
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000090995
|0.000090995
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000092634
|0.000093965
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.55%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belizean Dollar exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belizean Dollars is BZD. The currency symbol is BZ$.More Belizean Dollar info
