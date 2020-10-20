1 LAK to BGN - Convert Lao Kips to Bulgarian Leva

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000082074316 Bulgarian Leva

1 BGN = 12,184.1 LAK

Lao Kip to Bulgarian Lev conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:39 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Bulgarian Lev

lak
LAK
bgn
BGN
1 LAK0.0000820743 BGN
5 LAK0.000410372 BGN
10 LAK0.000820743 BGN
25 LAK0.00205186 BGN
50 LAK0.00410372 BGN
100 LAK0.00820743 BGN
500 LAK0.0410372 BGN
1,000 LAK0.0820743 BGN
5,000 LAK0.410372 BGN
10,000 LAK0.820743 BGN

Convert Bulgarian Lev to Lao Kip

bgn
BGN
lak
LAK
1 BGN12,184.1 LAK
5 BGN60,920.4 LAK
10 BGN121,841 LAK
25 BGN304,602 LAK
50 BGN609,204 LAK
100 BGN1,218,410 LAK
500 BGN6,092,040 LAK
1,000 BGN12,184,100 LAK
5,000 BGN60,920,400 LAK
10,000 BGN121,841,000 LAK

LAK to BGN Chart

1 LAK = 0 BGN

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Bulgarian Lev stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000845030.000087092
Low
0.0000817910.000081791
Average
0.0000833050.000084468
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

bgn

BGN - Bulgarian Lev

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bulgarian Lev exchange rate is the BGN to USD rate. The currency code for Bulgarian Leva is BGN. The currency symbol is лв.

