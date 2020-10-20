1 LAK to BEF - Convert Lao Kips to Belgian Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0016900583 Belgian Francs

1 BEF = 591.696 LAK

BEF replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Belgian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:17 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Belgian Franc

lak
LAK
bef
BEF
1 LAK0.00169006 BEF
5 LAK0.00845029 BEF
10 LAK0.0169006 BEF
25 LAK0.0422515 BEF
50 LAK0.0845029 BEF
100 LAK0.169006 BEF
500 LAK0.845029 BEF
1,000 LAK1.69006 BEF
5,000 LAK8.45029 BEF
10,000 LAK16.9006 BEF

Convert Belgian Franc to Lao Kip

bef
BEF
lak
LAK
1 BEF591.696 LAK
5 BEF2,958.48 LAK
10 BEF5,916.96 LAK
25 BEF14,792.4 LAK
50 BEF29,584.8 LAK
100 BEF59,169.6 LAK
500 BEF295,848 LAK
1,000 BEF591,696 LAK
5,000 BEF2,958,480 LAK
10,000 BEF5,916,960 LAK

LAK to BEF Chart

1 LAK = 0 BEF

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Belgian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000432060.000044530
Low
0.0000418190.000041819
Average
0.0000425930.000043188
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
bef

BEF - Belgian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belgian Franc exchange rate is the BEF to USD rate. The currency code for Belgian Francs is BEF.

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings