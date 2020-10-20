1 Lao Kip =
0.00009053935 Barbadian or Bajan Dollars
1 BBD = 11,044.9 LAK
LAK
BBD
|1 LAK
|0.0000905394 BBD
|5 LAK
|0.000452697 BBD
|10 LAK
|0.000905394 BBD
|25 LAK
|0.00226348 BBD
|50 LAK
|0.00452697 BBD
|100 LAK
|0.00905394 BBD
|500 LAK
|0.0452697 BBD
|1,000 LAK
|0.0905394 BBD
|5,000 LAK
|0.452697 BBD
|10,000 LAK
|0.905394 BBD
1 LAK = 0 BBD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000093156
|0.000095344
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000090161
|0.000090161
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000091626
|0.000092986
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Barbadian or Bajan Dollar exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbadian or Bajan Dollars is BBD. The currency symbol is $.More Barbadian or Bajan Dollar info
