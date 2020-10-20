1 LAK to BBD - Convert Lao Kips to Barbadian or Bajan Dollars

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00009053935 Barbadian or Bajan Dollars

1 BBD = 11,044.9 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:39 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar

lak
LAK
bbd
BBD
1 LAK0.0000905394 BBD
5 LAK0.000452697 BBD
10 LAK0.000905394 BBD
25 LAK0.00226348 BBD
50 LAK0.00452697 BBD
100 LAK0.00905394 BBD
500 LAK0.0452697 BBD
1,000 LAK0.0905394 BBD
5,000 LAK0.452697 BBD
10,000 LAK0.905394 BBD

Convert Barbadian or Bajan Dollar to Lao Kip

bbd
BBD
lak
LAK
1 BBD11,044.9 LAK
5 BBD55,224.6 LAK
10 BBD110,449 LAK
25 BBD276,123 LAK
50 BBD552,246 LAK
100 BBD1,104,490 LAK
500 BBD5,522,460 LAK
1,000 BBD11,044,900 LAK
5,000 BBD55,224,600 LAK
10,000 BBD110,449,000 LAK

LAK to BBD Chart

1 LAK = 0 BBD

1 Lao Kip to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000931560.000095344
Low
0.0000901610.000090161
Average
0.0000916260.000092986
Volatility
0.49%0.50%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

bbd

BBD - Barbadian or Bajan Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Barbadian or Bajan Dollar exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbadian or Bajan Dollars is BBD. The currency symbol is $.

