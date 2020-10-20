1 Lao Kip =
0.000082074316 Bosnian Convertible Marks
1 BAM = 12,184.1 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.000082074316 Bosnian Convertible Marks
1 BAM = 12,184.1 LAK
LAK
BAM
|1 LAK
|0.0000820743 BAM
|5 LAK
|0.000410372 BAM
|10 LAK
|0.000820743 BAM
|25 LAK
|0.00205186 BAM
|50 LAK
|0.00410372 BAM
|100 LAK
|0.00820743 BAM
|500 LAK
|0.0410372 BAM
|1,000 LAK
|0.0820743 BAM
|5,000 LAK
|0.410372 BAM
|10,000 LAK
|0.820743 BAM
1 LAK = 0 BAM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000084503
|0.000087092
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000081791
|0.000081791
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000083305
|0.000084468
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bosnian Convertible Mark exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnian Convertible Marks is BAM. The currency symbol is KM.More Bosnian Convertible Mark info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings