1 LAK to AOA - Convert Lao Kips to Angolan Kwanzas

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.039324641 Angolan Kwanzas

1 AOA = 25.4293 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Angolan Kwanza conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:38 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Angolan Kwanza

lak
LAK
aoa
AOA
1 LAK0.0394284 AOA
5 LAK0.197142 AOA
10 LAK0.394284 AOA
25 LAK0.985711 AOA
50 LAK1.97142 AOA
100 LAK3.94284 AOA
500 LAK19.7142 AOA
1,000 LAK39.4284 AOA
5,000 LAK197.142 AOA
10,000 LAK394.284 AOA

Convert Angolan Kwanza to Lao Kip

aoa
AOA
lak
LAK
1 AOA25.3624 LAK
5 AOA126.812 LAK
10 AOA253.624 LAK
25 AOA634.06 LAK
50 AOA1,268.12 LAK
100 AOA2,536.24 LAK
500 AOA12,681.2 LAK
1,000 AOA25,362.4 LAK
5,000 AOA126,812 LAK
10,000 AOA253,624 LAK

LAK to AOA Chart

1 LAK = 0 AOA

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Angolan Kwanza stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0401710.040342
Low
0.0385460.038546
Average
0.0394650.039543
Volatility
0.76%0.76%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
aoa

AOA - Angolan Kwanza

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Angolan Kwanza exchange rate is the AOA to USD rate. The currency code for Angolan Kwanzas is AOA. The currency symbol is Kz.

More Angolan Kwanza info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings