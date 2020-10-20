1 Lao Kip =
0.000080871411 Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)
1 ANG = 12,365.3 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
ANG
|1 LAK
|0.0000808714 ANG
|5 LAK
|0.000404357 ANG
|10 LAK
|0.000808714 ANG
|25 LAK
|0.00202179 ANG
|50 LAK
|0.00404357 ANG
|100 LAK
|0.00808714 ANG
|500 LAK
|0.0404357 ANG
|1,000 LAK
|0.0808714 ANG
|5,000 LAK
|0.404357 ANG
|10,000 LAK
|0.808714 ANG
1 LAK = 0 ANG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000083500
|0.000085368
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000080701
|0.000080701
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000082043
|0.000083247
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.50%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is ANG. The currency symbol is ƒ.More Dutch Guilder info
