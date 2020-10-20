1 LAK to ALL - Convert Lao Kips to Albanian Leke

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0042027502 Albanian Leke

1 ALL = 237.939 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Albanian Lek conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:38 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Albanian Lek

1 LAK0.00420275 ALL
5 LAK0.0210138 ALL
10 LAK0.0420275 ALL
25 LAK0.105069 ALL
50 LAK0.210138 ALL
100 LAK0.420275 ALL
500 LAK2.10138 ALL
1,000 LAK4.20275 ALL
5,000 LAK21.0138 ALL
10,000 LAK42.0275 ALL

Convert Albanian Lek to Lao Kip

1 ALL237.939 LAK
5 ALL1,189.7 LAK
10 ALL2,379.39 LAK
25 ALL5,948.49 LAK
50 ALL11,897 LAK
100 ALL23,793.9 LAK
500 ALL118,970 LAK
1,000 ALL237,939 LAK
5,000 ALL1,189,700 LAK
10,000 ALL2,379,390 LAK

LAK to ALL Chart

1 LAK = 0 ALL

1 Lao Kip to Albanian Lek stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00434100.0045106
Low
0.00419780.0041978
Average
0.00427230.0043487
Volatility
0.61%0.64%

Currency Information

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

ALL - Albanian Lek

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Albanian Lek exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albanian Leke is ALL. The currency symbol is L.

