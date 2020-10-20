1 Iranian Rial =
0.0085389652 Zimbabwean Dollars
1 ZWD = 117.110 IRR
ZWD replaced by ZWL
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
ZWD
|1 IRR
|0.00853897 ZWD
|5 IRR
|0.0426948 ZWD
|10 IRR
|0.0853897 ZWD
|25 IRR
|0.213474 ZWD
|50 IRR
|0.426948 ZWD
|100 IRR
|0.853897 ZWD
|500 IRR
|4.26948 ZWD
|1,000 IRR
|8.53897 ZWD
|5,000 IRR
|42.6948 ZWD
|10,000 IRR
|85.3897 ZWD
1 IRR = 0 ZWD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0086161
|0.0086721
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0085124
|0.0085124
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0085751
|0.0086071
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWD. The currency symbol is Z$.More Zimbabwean Dollar info
