1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00026058011835 Stellar Lumens

1 XLM = 3,837.59 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Stellar Lumen conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 22:27 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Stellar Lumen

irr
IRR
xlm
XLM
1 IRR0.00026058 XLM
5 IRR0.0013029 XLM
10 IRR0.0026058 XLM
25 IRR0.0065145 XLM
50 IRR0.013029 XLM
100 IRR0.026058 XLM
500 IRR0.13029 XLM
1,000 IRR0.26058 XLM
5,000 IRR1.3029 XLM
10,000 IRR2.6058 XLM

Convert Stellar Lumen to Iranian Rial

xlm
XLM
irr
IRR
1 XLM3,837.59 IRR
5 XLM19,188 IRR
10 XLM38,375.9 IRR
25 XLM95,939.8 IRR
50 XLM191,880 IRR
100 XLM383,759 IRR
500 XLM1,918,800 IRR
1,000 XLM3,837,590 IRR
5,000 XLM19,188,000 IRR
10,000 XLM38,375,900 IRR

IRR to XLM Chart

1 IRR = 0 XLM

1 Iranian Rial to Stellar Lumen stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000310330.00031033
Low
0.000222320.00017812
Average
0.000252300.00022581
Volatility
8.12%5.22%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

xlm

XLM - Stellar Lumen

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Stellar Lumen exchange rate is the XLM to USD rate. The currency code for Stellar Lumens is XLM.

