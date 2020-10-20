1 Iranian Rial =
0.0028210187 Ni-Vanuatu Vatu
1 VUV = 354.482 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
VUV
|1 IRR
|0.00282102 VUV
|5 IRR
|0.0141051 VUV
|10 IRR
|0.0282102 VUV
|25 IRR
|0.0705255 VUV
|50 IRR
|0.141051 VUV
|100 IRR
|0.282102 VUV
|500 IRR
|1.41051 VUV
|1,000 IRR
|2.82102 VUV
|5,000 IRR
|14.1051 VUV
|10,000 IRR
|28.2102 VUV
1 IRR = 0 VUV
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0028501
|0.0029323
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0028087
|0.0028058
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0028291
|0.0028524
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.45%
|0.71%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ni-Vanuatu Vatu exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Ni-Vanuatu Vatu is VUV. The currency symbol is VT.More Ni-Vanuatu Vatu info
