1 IRR to UZS - Convert Iranian Rials to Uzbekistani Sums

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.2972846 Uzbekistani Sums

1 UZS = 3.36378 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Uzbekistani Som conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:06 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Uzbekistani Som

irr
IRR
uzs
UZS
1 IRR0.297285 UZS
5 IRR1.48642 UZS
10 IRR2.97285 UZS
25 IRR7.43212 UZS
50 IRR14.8642 UZS
100 IRR29.7285 UZS
500 IRR148.642 UZS
1,000 IRR297.285 UZS
5,000 IRR1,486.42 UZS
10,000 IRR2,972.85 UZS

Convert Uzbekistani Som to Iranian Rial

uzs
UZS
irr
IRR
1 UZS3.36378 IRR
5 UZS16.8189 IRR
10 UZS33.6378 IRR
25 UZS84.0945 IRR
50 UZS168.189 IRR
100 UZS336.378 IRR
500 UZS1,681.89 IRR
1,000 UZS3,363.78 IRR
5,000 UZS16,818.9 IRR
10,000 UZS33,637.8 IRR

IRR to UZS Chart

1 IRR = 0 UZS

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Uzbekistani Som stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.301100.30471
Low
0.296000.29600
Average
0.298870.30094
Volatility
0.47%0.55%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
uzs

UZS - Uzbekistani Som

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uzbekistani Som exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistani Sums is UZS. The currency symbol is лв.

More Uzbekistani Som info

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings