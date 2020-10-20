1 Iranian Rial =
0.00095066173 Uruguayan Pesos
1 UYU = 1,051.90 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
UYU
|1 IRR
|0.000950662 UYU
|5 IRR
|0.00475331 UYU
|10 IRR
|0.00950662 UYU
|25 IRR
|0.0237665 UYU
|50 IRR
|0.0475331 UYU
|100 IRR
|0.0950662 UYU
|500 IRR
|0.475331 UYU
|1,000 IRR
|0.950662 UYU
|5,000 IRR
|4.75331 UYU
|10,000 IRR
|9.50662 UYU
1 IRR = 0 UYU
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00095192
|0.00095192
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00091084
|0.00089589
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00092999
|0.00092159
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.64%
|0.66%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uruguayan Peso exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguayan Pesos is UYU. The currency symbol is $U.More Uruguayan Peso info
