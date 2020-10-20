1 IRR to UYU - Convert Iranian Rials to Uruguayan Pesos

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00095066173 Uruguayan Pesos

1 UYU = 1,051.90 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Uruguayan Peso conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 19:48 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Uruguayan Peso

irr
IRR
uyu
UYU
1 IRR0.000950662 UYU
5 IRR0.00475331 UYU
10 IRR0.00950662 UYU
25 IRR0.0237665 UYU
50 IRR0.0475331 UYU
100 IRR0.0950662 UYU
500 IRR0.475331 UYU
1,000 IRR0.950662 UYU
5,000 IRR4.75331 UYU
10,000 IRR9.50662 UYU

Convert Uruguayan Peso to Iranian Rial

uyu
UYU
irr
IRR
1 UYU1,051.9 IRR
5 UYU5,259.49 IRR
10 UYU10,519 IRR
25 UYU26,297.5 IRR
50 UYU52,594.9 IRR
100 UYU105,190 IRR
500 UYU525,949 IRR
1,000 UYU1,051,900 IRR
5,000 UYU5,259,490 IRR
10,000 UYU10,519,000 IRR

IRR to UYU Chart

1 IRR = 0 UYU

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Uruguayan Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000951920.00095192
Low
0.000910840.00089589
Average
0.000929990.00092159
Volatility
0.64%0.66%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

uyu

UYU - Uruguayan Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uruguayan Peso exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguayan Pesos is UYU. The currency symbol is $U.

