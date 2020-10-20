1 Iranian Rial =
0.000023671186 US Dollars
1 USD = 42,245.5 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
USD
|1 IRR
|0.0000236712 USD
|5 IRR
|0.000118356 USD
|10 IRR
|0.000236712 USD
|25 IRR
|0.00059178 USD
|50 IRR
|0.00118356 USD
|100 IRR
|0.00236712 USD
|500 IRR
|0.0118356 USD
|1,000 IRR
|0.0236712 USD
|5,000 IRR
|0.118356 USD
|10,000 IRR
|0.236712 USD
1 IRR = 0 USD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000023808
|0.000023963
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000023522
|0.000023522
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000023695
|0.000023783
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular US Dollar exchange rate is the USD to USD rate. The currency code for US Dollars is USD. The currency symbol is $.More US Dollar info
