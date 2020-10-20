1 IRR to UGX - Convert Iranian Rials to Ugandan Shillings

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.087444579 Ugandan Shillings

1 UGX = 11.4358 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Ugandan Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:06 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Ugandan Shilling

irr
IRR
ugx
UGX
1 IRR0.0874446 UGX
5 IRR0.437223 UGX
10 IRR0.874446 UGX
25 IRR2.18611 UGX
50 IRR4.37223 UGX
100 IRR8.74446 UGX
500 IRR43.7223 UGX
1,000 IRR87.4446 UGX
5,000 IRR437.223 UGX
10,000 IRR874.446 UGX

Convert Ugandan Shilling to Iranian Rial

ugx
UGX
irr
IRR
1 UGX11.4358 IRR
5 UGX57.1791 IRR
10 UGX114.358 IRR
25 UGX285.895 IRR
50 UGX571.791 IRR
100 UGX1,143.58 IRR
500 UGX5,717.91 IRR
1,000 UGX11,435.8 IRR
5,000 UGX57,179.1 IRR
10,000 UGX114,358 IRR

IRR to UGX Chart

1 IRR = 0 UGX

1 Iranian Rial to Ugandan Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0904240.091600
Low
0.0874680.087468
Average
0.0888020.090000
Volatility
0.63%0.58%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ugx

UGX - Ugandan Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ugandan Shilling exchange rate is the UGX to USD rate. The currency code for Ugandan Shillings is UGX. The currency symbol is USh.

